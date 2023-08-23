Britney Spears Is Reportedly Considering Reconciliation With Dad Jamie Amid Sam Asghari Divorce?!

We can’t honestly say we ever expected this to be a thing, but here we are…

According to reports published on Wednesday, Britney Spears is supposedly “seriously talking” about a possible reconciliation with her dad Jamie Spears. This comes amid the ongoing story around Brit’s divorce from now-estranged husband Sam Asghari. It would seem the pop star is allegedly looking for family support during this tough personal time.

Per TMZ, which first released the report very early on Wednesday morning, Spears is said to be very thoughtfully considering a potential reconciliation with the man she had previously wanted to face legal consequences for her years-long conservatorship.

That outlet cites “sources with direct knowledge” of the situation, who claim Spears has been “saying she wants to repair the relationship with her dad” amid her split from Asghari. Jamie has been ill in recent months, and those insiders claim the Baby One More Time singer is thinking about reconnecting. She reportedly “doesn’t want the regret of waiting too long,” per the news outlet, and is thus allegedly up for re-opening those lines of communication.

As for Jamie’s health, TMZ reports the singer’s father has long had issues with his knees. He had a full knee replacement more than 15 years ago, but lately, new problems have cropped up. Doctors had initially hospitalized Jamie for a brief time a couple months ago because they thought he was having kidney issues. But as it turns out, it’s an infection in his artificial knees. And over the last few months, he has been fighting that with many hospital visits and doctor’s appointments. Ugh!

Jamie is actually going to have surgery “again” on Friday, per the news outlet. In that procedure, doctors will “mess with the metal in his knees” as they try to clear out lingering issues and fight off long-standing infections. The Toxic singer’s dad has apparently lost “more than 25 pounds” over the last few months due to this ordeal, per the report, so his medical team is obviously worried about his overall health in conjunction with the knee probs.

As far as Brit is concerned, her brother Bryan Spears is the one filling her in on all this information. He’s been spending time recently at the pop superstar’s crib following Asghari’s exit, and the insiders here claim Bryan has been the one to let Brit in on everything going on with their father.

From what it sounds like, Jamie is supposedly very open to reconciling with his daughter. That news outlet reports he would “love” to re-connect, and he has “never harbored ill will” towards the Disney Channel alum. In fact, TMZ claims Jamie first learned about Britney’s reconciliation consideration of Tuesday, and he was “elated” with the possibility.

