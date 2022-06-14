Felony Stalking?! Britney Spears Gets 3-YEAR Restraining Order Against Ex Who Crashed Wedding!

Britney Spears is not playing any games when it comes to her safety after ex Jason Alexander crashed her wedding with a knife!

As we reported, the princess of pop got married to her longtime beau Sam Asghari last week, and her ex husband crashed the ceremony!

Alexander went live on Instagram and filmed himself wielding a knife as he tried to break into his ex wife’s home! The police had to be called and he was apprehended soon after their arrival. After detaining him, the PD issued a protective order on him stating that he must stay 100 feet away from the newly married couple at all times — but Brit Brit took the protective order a step further and filed a restraining order against him!

According to multiple sources, the 3-YEAR restraining order (!!!) issued by a judge reportedly states that Jason cannot “contact or bother” the singer in any capacity. The judge added on a felony stalking charge and set his bail at $100,000! Not only that, he also has to surrender any firearms he may have in his possession.

Rightfully so! He put everyone in danger when he showed up to what is supposed to be a happy celebration with a weapon!

Alexander was booked for trespassing, vandalism, and battery. And it’s not his first run-in with the law either, as he also had an upstanding warrant from 2016 when he allegedly committed grand theft by stealing a woman’s $2,000 bracelet!

According to RadarOnline sources, Jason has been unable to pay his bail, and no family has come to his aid either — meaning he spent his whole weekend in jail! If that’s the case, then he’s spent more time in jail than he spent married to Britney! Their marriage in January of 2004 infamously lasted just 55 hours!

We are so glad steps are being taken to assure the safety of Britney and Sam! We wish the newlywed couple a lifetime of peace and happiness– emphasis on the peace right now!

