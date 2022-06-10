Jason Alexander Showed Up To Britney Spears’ Wedding With A KNIFE?! Cops File Emergency Protective Order!

New terrifying details about Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander’s attempt to crash her wedding have been revealed!

As we’ve been reporting, the 40-year-old was arrested on Thursday after showing up uninvited to the 40-year-old pop sensation’s wedding to Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. He went on Instagram Live to stream himself trying to get inside the house and past security, claiming “his first and only wife” had invited him to the special day. Of course, security didn’t believe him! Jason was also shouting other things in the video like “I’m the first husband,” “I’m here to crash the wedding,” and “where the f**k is the family?”

He was soon restrained by people working the event and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department quickly responded to a call from the location before taking him into custody. As one can imagine, Brit was completely rattled and “freaking out” over this, especially since this was meant to be one of the happiest days of her life.

But as it turns out there was another reason the Toxic singer was so upset by the situation with her ex. According to a new report from TMZ on Friday, Jason apparently was armed with a knife (!!!) when he broke into the wedding venue and made his way inside her home.

OMG!

With that new detail in mind, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office unsurprisingly issued an emergency protective order against Jason. The doc states:

“(He) has continually trespassed on her property. Alexander advised multiple times no [sic] welcomed.”

Jason now must stay at least 100 yards away from Britney and Sam, as well as her home. He also faces at least three charges of trespassing, misdemeanor vandalism, and battery. Even more so, he was detained on “suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant” from northern California’s Napa County that dates back to 2016.

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to Page Six following the protective order:

“Fortunately, Alexander is incarcerated and under an emergency protective order. I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson and the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he should be. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.”

Per the outlet, an arraignment for the emergency protective order is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. PST, and Rosengart is expected to be in attendance.

Seriously, we are sooo glad that Britney, Sam, and their guests all ended up safe after this ordeal. Who knows what would have happened if Jason was not stopped.

