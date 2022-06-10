Britney Spears' Lawyer BLASTS Jason Alexander For Wedding Crash Stunt: He'll Be 'Aggressively Prosecuted'

Jason Alexander crashed the wrong wedding!

On Thursday, Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart (above, right), released a fiery statement shortly after the pop icon’s ex-husband trespassed onto her private wedding venue and yelled her name.

As we reported, Alexander livestreamed the whole ordeal before he was ultimately arrested by police on an outstanding warrant — leaving Brit feeling freaked out by the whole thing. Understandably!

Naturally, Rosengart is royally pissed his client’s big day was almost ruined, and he made it clear to TMZ that Alexander needs to be locked up. While speaking to the outlet, the lawyer confirmed that Britney was unharmed, noting he’s “absolutely livid” over the situation. He shared:

“I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Sounds like the party’s over for Jason!

