Britney Spears Shows Her & Sam Asghari's Silly Side In Sweet Birthday Tribute!

Rub-a-dub-dub, it’s Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in her swanky, spa-sized shower!

The superstar singer took to social media to wish her hunky boyfriend a happy 27th birthday. But unlike other celebs, Brit didn’t do so with a mushy tribute: she instead shared a fun video of them goofing off in the bathroom!

In the video (below), the Toxic singer dons a robe as she saunters over to the glass shower door and, well… rubs her face against the glass. Then, Sam hops in and does the same thing — and tries to one-up his lady love by smearing his face against the glass with reckless abandon!

Brit acknowledged the silliness of the whole thing in her caption, writing:

“Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh !!!!! Who did it better ????”

It’s a tough call, if you ask us! See the vid for yourself (below) and crown a winner in the comments!

S’cute!

Also, just another reminder that Sam will always be #boyfriendgoals. As we reported, the personal trainer has been a pillar of support for Britney as she deals with family drama stemming from her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.

Sam recently gave his gf’s dad a scathing review following the airing of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, telling his followers he thinks Jamie is a “total d**k.” Confirming just what a villain the Grammy winner’s poppa is to them, the Iranian model wrote:

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie [Spears] is a total d**k… I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Brit’s beefcake also made a somewhat softer statement on the heels of the doc’s premiere, telling People:

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves. I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Find yourself a man like Sam, y’all!

