Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Thinks Sam Asghari Is 'Wonderful': 'They Look Great Together!'

We worry a lot about Britney Spears, but at least she’s got her love life locked down!

As we know from the ongoing #FreeBritney movement — and the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears — the pop star doesn’t have a lot of control over her own life. Because of the conservatorship she’s been under for more than a decade now, all of her decisions have to go through her dad, Jamie Spears.

Brit has been battling her father for more freedom for a while now, but as she continues this painful struggle, we’re glad to know she has her boyfriend Sam Asghari by her side. And according to the Lucky singer’s former assistant, Felicia Culotta, Sam’s as good of a guy as we hoped he was!

Culotta, who was featured in Framing Britney, told Us Weekly:

“I know Sam. He is a wonderful guy. Not only is he extremely well-spoken and kind, he is simply and utterly so handsome, and they look great together!”

A source had previously shared similar sentiments with Us. They explained:

“Several people in Britney’s life were iffy about Sam in the beginning of their relationship and worried that he was a fame-seeking opportunist and an enabler. They kept a very close eye on Britney at first to make sure that was not the case.”

The couple first met back in 2016 on the set of her music video for Slumber Party. They’ve now been dating for more than four years, and the 39-year-old seems truly happy with him. The Us insider remarked:

“People seem to forget that Britney is very smart and independent. She’s a grown woman who stands her ground in the relationships she’s been in. She was not going to let Sam get close to her — like she did with [former manager] Sam Lutfi at the most vulnerable time in her life — without ‘vetting’ him first, for lack of a better word. Sam has proven to be a solid, dependable man who always has Britney’s best interests at heart. He is one of only a handful of people she can say that about.”

For his part, the 27-year-old seems fiercely protective of the Crossroads actress. He recently reiterated his fiery statement about her father to TMZ, saying:

“I’m not upset at anybody… What I said is what I said. I think he’s a d**k. That’s just my opinion. But I’m not gonna go into details. That’s it, man.”

Asked if he would ever have a relationship with Jamie, he replied:

“I hope so. Once he starts treating his right, then we could be on good terms.”

Sounds VERY reasonable! He’s definitely won a lot of “good boyfriend” points from us. We hope this couple remains happy and healthy amidst all the #FreeBritney chaos.

