Britney Spears' Dad 'Would Love Nothing More' Than For Conservatorship To End?!

Jamie Spears is misunderstood! At least, according to his attorney…

As you likely know, calls for Britney Spears’ father to step aside as her co-conservator have seen a resurgence after the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears aired last month. The villain of the story (other than the media and Justin Timberlake, we mean) is still Brit’s dad, who many feel should give up control of the superstar’s finances by ending the court-ordered conservatorship.

But after all this time, it seems that Jamie and the #FreeBritney supporters are actually on the same page, as the famous father apparently wishes the conservatorship could come to an end, too!

His attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen told CNN:

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship. Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Inneresting…

The lawyer continued:

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want.”

Thoreen went on to say that “Jamie unquestionably loves Britney” and “misses her very much,” adding:

“But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs. So, Jamie is respectful of Britney’s space, and he is also respectful of her attorney’s request that he not contact her. But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”

Well, that’s nice to hear — or it would be if Jamie’s lawyer didn’t directly contradict his daughter’s.

Previously, Thoreen told Good Morning America that the 39-year-old has “never asked her dad to step aside,” even though the pop icon explicitly said she was “strongly opposed” to her poppa remaining as her conservator in court docs back in August 2020.

Moreover, Brit’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, later revealed that Britney is “afraid of her father” and “will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.” So, we’re not sure she’s feeling the whole fatherly love business.

When Ingham filed to remove Jamie as conservator last August, the judge ruled to keep him as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of her $60 million estate. Jamie’s lawyer stated:

“Jamie never contested or objected to Bessemer being appointed as his co-conservator. And at the last hearing, it was reported that Jamie was trying to get more power than his co-conservator, and that is completely inaccurate. What we were arguing is that Jamie and his co-conservator should have equal power, that was always consistent.”

Thoreen maintained that whether or not Britney needs a conservatorship is entirely up to the court, not her father. She added:

“The court investigator also interviews everyone who is involved in the conservatorship, and they do a deep dive to really study the conservatorship to find out what’s going on. And what I can tell you is every year the court has kept the conservatorship in place.”

Hmm…

Sounds like #FreeBritney supports might have to redirect their outrage… or is that just what Jamie’s team wants us to think?? Share YOUR thoughts (below), Perezcious readers!

