Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Responds To Prenup Demands From Fans -- Including Octavia Spencer!

Britney Spears’ fans are a protective bunch — and nobody knows that better than Sam Asghari.

After all, he’s been with the singer through what she herself described as “the hardest years of my life.” And during that time, we’ve seen the rise of the #FreeBritney movement, which played an instrumental role in raising awareness about her allegedly abusive conservatorship. Without that dedicated, growing group of fans, Brit may never have been able to loosen the restrictions controlling her life — ones that she claimed prevented her and Sam from getting engaged all this time.

Now that the engagement has finally happened, the fitness instructor gave a shout out to all those supporters. He wrote on his Instagram Story:

“My phone exploded today! Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love [every] single one of you!”

But although most fans approve of Sam for being her “rock” amidst the legal battles, they’re still here for the Lucky artist first and foremost. Unsurprisingly, many followers responding to the 39-year-old’s engagement announcement cautioning her to protect herself with a prenuptial agreement… including Oscar winner Octavia Spencer:

She was far from the only one in the comments section making that suggestion, though, with some even speculating that Sam had only proposed once it was clear she would soon be in control of her own funds again.

But the model wasn’t phased by the prenup chatter. He posted another message on his IG Story, joking:

“Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day .”

In fact, he even replied to the Ma actress directly, agreeing with her “100%”:

The newly engaged couple have been waiting for this moment for a long time, so we imagine they’ve probably already thought a lot about marriage details like a prenuptial agreement. We know a LOT of thought went into the ring alone: Sam was spotted ring shopping shortly before the proposal, and apparently he tested out a few jewelers before landing on Roman Malayev at Forever Diamonds NY. Per Entertainment Tonight, he explained the choice in a statement:

“Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special. That’s why I chose him.”

ET reported that the ring is a “4 carat round brilliant stone is set in a platinum cathedral setting,” which the 27-year-old enhanced “with pavé detailing on the bridge and flush set diamonds on the prongs and basket.” He also added a sentimental touch with the engraving inside the band, “Lioness,” his nickname for his fiancée.

Seems like everything is finally falling into place for Sam and Britney. We’re SO happy for them — and glad that Sam seems to have patience and a sense of humor about handling the intensity of the pop star’s world. Congrats again to the happy couple!

