Britney Spears Wants To Keep Jodi Montgomery On Even After Conservatorship Ends

While Britney Spears is ready to say goodbye to her dad, there is apparently one person who she does not want to let go of after the conservatorship ends.

According to TMZ on Friday, the 39-year-old pop sensation asked Jodi Montgomery — who serves as her personal conservator — to remain on her payroll even when she eventually regains her freedom. The sources claimed that she still requires help from Montgomery with certain personal matters, including communicating with her doctors, scheduling appointments and other recreational events, planning out meals, handling her house staff, and checking that she takes the proper medication. Fortunately for Britney, the care manager reportedly agreed to stay for however long she is needed.

Related: Britney Spears & Iggy Azalea Reconnect With Adoring IG Comments 6 Years After Pretty Girls Collab

But everything is still up in the air at the moment…

Despite Jamie Spears shockingly filing a petition to end the legal arrangement once and for all earlier this week, the outlet also confirmed that Britney and her team still did not file the paperwork asking to terminate it as well. However, as we previously reported, the move turned out to be another deceitful strategy to keep his estranged daughter in the conservatorship, as Jamie expects the judge to rule in his favor later in September. He allegedly told people close to him:

“She’s never getting out of the conservatorship.”

Even more so, Jamie is reportedly concerned that Britney’s mental health is declining and supposedly fears that her situation would continue to worsen if the conservatorship ended. He also blamed the singer’s alleged current condition on Montgomery, whom he found was more worried about preserving her job than taking care of Britney. And although Jamie asked for the matter to be resolved without a mental evaluation, he allegedly believes the judge will still require one and knows that the evaluation would only provide more evidence to maintain the conservatorship:

“He knows how mentally ill his daughter is, and has genuinely tried to protect her.”

Furthermore, her poppa reportedly feels like Britney will eventually return to him if things take a turn:

“Jamie believes Britney will come back to him when things unravel again. She always has before.”

But what Jamie forgets is that the Crossroads star’s medical team even agreed that he needed to be kicked to the curb for the sake of Britney’s well-being. So this very well could sway the judge in her favor. Unfortunately, we will have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, though, we at least know that Britney wants to keep Jodi on for the time being. Thoughts on this??? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]