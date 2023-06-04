Britney Spears Shares Throwback Pic Of Son Jayden Amid Her Kids’ Upcoming Move To Hawaii With K-Fed

Britney Spears seems to be feeling nostalgic amid her sons’ upcoming move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback picture of herself walking in Calabasas, California, while carrying her youngest child, Jayden James Federline, in 2010. Britney didn’t say much in her caption of the old photo – instead, she opted to drop just two tulip emojis. You can check out the image HERE.

It’s no secret that the singer misses Jayden and Sean very much amid their estrangement. As you know, their relationship has been strained in recent years – to the point where Kevin revealed to ITV News last year that the teenagers hadn’t seen Britney in months and decided not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022. Despite being estranged right now, the momma admitted how her boys are always on her mind in a since-deleted post last month:

“I miss my children desperately and I think of them everyday !!! Some days are better than others and I do a good job at keeping it together !!!”

And unfortunately, the distance between them is about to get way worse. As we’ve previously reported, Kevin and his wife, Victoria Prince, are planning on moving to Hawaii very soon with Jayden, Sean, and their daughters Jordan and Peyton. TMZ revealed that the teens’ stepmom received a job offer at a university in Hawaii, so the family hoped to leave El Lay in July after Sean graduated high school.

But before that could happen, the couple needed permission from Brit. The 45-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, sent a letter asking for the performer to approve the move ASAP. If she objected, the family threatened to head to court to get permission from a judge. But the situation didn’t reach that point. On Wednesday, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, shared that Britney will not block her ex-husband’s request.

Despite the Circus artist’s approval of the move, some fans are still concerned about whether Kevin has an ulterior motive behind it. Why? Many are speculating that he is relocating to Hawaii due to the extended child support laws. In the state, child support can be ordered for kids up to the age of 23 if they’re enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school. So Kevin potentially could receive five more years of child support! Considering he already gets $40k per month for the boys from Britney, he’ll get roughly an additional $2.4 million.

Crazy, right?! His child support payments are about to end once both Sean turns 18 on September 14 and Jayden’s 18th birthday is next year. Plus, Kevin and Victoria are being sued for not paying their two youngest daughters’ private school tuition. So the timing of the move is super suspicious right now…

Beyond that fan theory, it must be difficult for Britney to see her sons moving while their relationship is still rocky. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

