Britney Spears LOVED Seeing Her Mom!

Britney Spears‘ relationship with her mother is on the mend!

The 41-year-old pop star has been through hell and back for much of her life, as we’ve continued to learn in recent years following the end of her longtime conservatorship. And while much of that controversy has centered around Britney’s dad Jamie Spears, her 68-year-old mother Lynne Spears has been intimately involved, as well.

Now, it appears things are starting to get back on track for the Toxic singer and her star-crossed momma. As we reported on Thursday, Britney and Lynne reunited this week. And then, very late on Thursday night, Britney took to Instagram to reveal how the two apparently had a very fruitful and productive sit-down!

Related: Britney Spears Says She Misses Her Sons ‘Desperately’!

According to Britney herself via the IG post, the Louisiana native hadn’t seen her mother in three years’ time. The Baby One More Time singer revealed the reconciliation with an excited and hopeful tale for her 42 million followers, first writing:

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

Then, in a sweet angle on things to hopefully come soon, Britney added:

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Awww!

Along with the heartwarming and optimistic caption, Brit shared a throwback photo of herself as a small child dressed up as a ballerina in a pink tutu.

You can see the full post (below):

Love that!

This years-overdue meeting truly warms our hearts. Hopefully, it’s the start of something even better and longer-lasting!

Related: Britney Spears Calls Out TMZ Over ‘Disturbing’ Documentary!

Of course, this reconciliation news comes as a shock considering some of the things the Oops! I Did It Again singer has previously stated about her mother. As Perezcious readers may recall, back in November of 2021 — days before Britney’s conservatorship was officially legally terminated — the pop princess took to Instagram to call out Lynne. In a since-deleted post, Britney wrote:

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.”

And in another notable moment from December of last year, Britney appeared to call out her mother while posting during a vacation in Mexico. Just days before Christmas 2022, Brit took to IG to offer up what appeared to be a topless selfie with this intriguing message about getting coffee with Lynne (below):

“Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico ???????? !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

So, from a coffee reference six months ago to a much more concrete coffee reference now, it would appear Britney is connecting the dots on some of those little tidbits. Whatever the case may be with that, we’re just happy it sounds like she and Lynne had a productive and heartfelt meeting this week.

Here’s hoping they can continue to repair and rebuild their relationship in time! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]