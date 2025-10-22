Team Britney? Jamie Lynn Spears Unfollows Kevin Federline After He Leaked Her Texts In Memoir!

Is Jamie Lynn Spears picking a side following Kevin Federline‘s bombshell tell-all about her sister? And is it NOT his?!

According to Us Weekly on Wednesday, the Zoey 101 actress UNFOLLOWED K-Fed on Instagram! Whoa! At the time of this writing, we can confirm she no longer follows the former backup dancer! He still follows her, though! Huh. Check it out (below):

We don’t know exactly why Jamie Lynn unfollowed Kevin, of course. She hasn’t explained the decision yet — and who knows if she ever will! However, it notably comes after Kevin leaked her private messages in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew. And what she had to say was harsh!

Kevin claimed in the book that the Sweet Magnolias star sent his wife, Victoria Prince, a lengthy text to slam Britney for “lashing out” at sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, online, and that she “started to resent” the pop star for “how she treated” the boys. Later on, Kevin wrote Jamie Lynn reached out again to Victoria to express:

“I don’t think there’s enough money or material things in the world that would be enough to repay y’all [Federline and Prince] for doing what she [Britney] couldn’t be bothered to do as a parent. And I’m sure my sister has never thanked y’all for raising her children.”

Oof. Kevin hasn’t said whether he got Jamie Lynn’s permission to include the texts in the book. When asked by Yahoo, he even replied:

“I don’t want to comment on that.”

Oof. Sounds like not everything was above board there maybe? Based on Jamie Lynn’s unfollow, we get the feeling Kevin didn’t get her stamp of approval. Maybe she’s upset he potentially created more problems between her and Britney? That, or she doesn’t appreciate her former brother-in-law airing out all her sister’s dirty laundry at all!

