Kevin Federline Swears He Wrote Scathing Britney Spears Tell-All To Help Her! ...HUH??

Kevin Federline swears he only has good intentions toward Britney Spears, despite what she and her fans may think after the release of his scathing memoir!

The 47-year-old former backup dancer got slammed by the pop icon this month after teasers for his new book, You Thought You Knew, dropped multiple allegations about her! We’re talking about some seriously shocking and disturbing stuff here! Everything from her allegedly punching her son to doing cocaine while still breastfeeding to cheating on K-Fed and more!

Over the past week, Britney slammed the “garbage” book of “lies” in several posts, saying he is “humiliating” and “attacking” her. Her rep even went as far as to accuse him of trying to profit off her again since her child support payments ended last year. And we bet many of the singer’s fans are thinking this due to the timing, too.

However, Kevin shut down those claims in an interview with Dailymail.com on Tuesday! The DJ insisted he is just trying to “help” Britney:

“Everybody’s concerned about [Spears], right? That’s part of the reason why I’m doing this. That’s why I came out with a cry for help. We’ve tried to handle things privately for so long that I felt the need to come forward and really try to gain some support for the family, the boys and her. It’s just needed. I feel like the clock is ticking.”

Sorry, what???

Everyone is entitled to tell their story, but how can Kevin say exposing all these secrets in the book is a way to help Britney? Isn’t he worried it could hurt her mental health? Because by airing out ALL her dirty laundry he’s making her look worse than troubled… Honestly, it comes across to many as him wanting to humiliate her and get the last word in after her own memoir — all while making some money!

But according to Kevin, it’s not about the cash. If it was, he could have “cashed in a long time ago for a lot of money.” He claimed he was offered “seven figures” to sit down for interviews in the past, but he turned them down because it is “not about the money” to him:

“I mean, I understand why people think that way because they’ve been told that for so long, but this isn’t about money. If anything, I’ve learned over all of this time what’s important to me, and none of that has to do with money. Family is everything. Money is the possession that [gets you] material things. They don’t belong in this conversation right now. This is so much bigger than that. And I mean, that’s the one thing I wish that people could see.”

He also felt he had to break his silence after learning about Britney’s concerning behavior after she gained back her freedom in 2021. The America’s Most Hated singer said he felt “comfortable with our children being around” Britney during the conservatorship, which saw her under the thumb of her dad, Jamie Spears. However, he became “terrified” once he heard about her troubling actions from Sean and Jayden after it ended:

“I knew that there’s always ups and downs with anybody’s life. But until my son started coming to me after the conservatorship ended, that’s when I write in my book the things that they went through. And I was absolutely shocked and terrified.”

So, Kevin says, he decided he needed to do something before the worst happens to her:

“Definitely everybody was worried about her back then and now. That’s the thing, nothing has really changed at all through all this, out of all the trying, all of the things behind closed doors. And that’s kind of where I’m at today. It’s like something needs to happen before something drastic happens.”

Britney’s relatives apparently support his cause! Kevin said that “they understand what I’m trying to do” because they also have “been trying to help” Britney:

“I think that they’re happy that somebody’s actually taken a stance and [is] speaking on these things because they see what I see.”

If Kevin and the family think the Circus artist is in trouble, what can be done to help her — beyond the book? Well, he doesn’t know at this time. He explained:

“I don’t know. That’s the thing is that so many things have already been tried. And for me, I don’t have all the answers. I’m not up here preaching like I have all the answers. I just know that I’m not going to sit on the sidelines and do this.”

Seems like he’s had a lot of time to think of something other than a book deal. But he says speaking out is his first step. He added:

“I’m a father of so many kids and watching what my sons are going through and watching what the situation is, I just can’t be quiet about it any longer.”

Ultimately, Kevin insisted he is not trying to “paint myself as the perfect person” in the memoir. He just wanted to share his side of the story, which he believes was done with a lot of “compassion” and understanding:

“There’s a lot that didn’t get shared [in the book]. I’m just trying to paint the picture because I feel like it’s important for me to tell my truth. Go read the book because the way that it’s being portrayed in the book is just with so much compassion and trying to understand, and I feel it’s very important for people to read my words or listen to my words in this.”

Yeah, something tells us Britney would disagree he wrote the book with compassion! But what are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Kevin? Let us know in the comments!

