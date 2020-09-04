Britney Spears Stands Up To Her Father To DEFEND The #FreeBritney Movement!

The #FreeBritney movement has been a controversial one, but on Thursday they got some real vindication. Britney Spears herself stepped up to defend them from her father!

Woo hoo!

As the legal tug-of-war over her conservatorship continues, Jamie Spears filed a petition to seal all of the court proceedings going forward — keeping the press and the public in the dark when it comes to all things Britney.

However, the Toxic singer filed an objection which not only shone a light on the importance of transparency — it also included the most support she’s given to the #FreeBritney folks yet!

The legal documents, obtained by multiple outlets, read:

“Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible. The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to ‘protect’ Britney’s interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it.”

Gurl is standing up for herself! Yasss!

The docs next explained why it’s so important for all this info to be available to the public — namely, the shady way Daddy has been doing it has understandably scared her fans into thinking the absolute worst!

“Britney’s conservatorship has attracted an unprecedented level of scrutiny from mainstream media and social media alike. Far from being a conspiracy theory or a ‘joke’ as James reportedly told the media, in large part this scrutiny is a reasonable and even predictable result of James’ aggressive use of the sealing procedure over the years to minimize the amount of meaningful information made available to the public.”

Preach, gurl! Yes, Jamie did reportedly tell Page Six he thought the #FreeBritney movement was “a joke” — and it must be heartening for those involved to see how strongly Britney herself disagrees with that sentiment.

Instead, she’s very much in favor of the kind of transparency that will give them all the information they’ve been demanding! The docs continue:

“Whatever merits his strategy might have had years ago when Britney was trying to restart her career, at this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans.”

Wow, gurl is really reaching out to her people here! And it sounds like they touched her; she really is fighting to keep the battle from being hidden behind closed doors, something her poppa has been doing for over a decade.

The docs concluded by accusing Jamie of trying to hide away all the news about Britney like it was “a family secret”!

“Although the sealing motion is supposedly for her ‘protection,’ Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret. The moment that James obtained from this Court the power to handle Britney’s affairs on her behalf, he surrendered a large measure of privacy as to the manner in which he exercises that power. Transparency is an essential component in order for this Court to earn and retain the public’s confidence with respect to protective proceedings like this one. In this case, it is not a exaggeration to say that the whole world is watching.”

Wow! We really love hearing from such a strong, committed Brit!

Did the #FreeBritney movement inspire their idol to fight for her freedom? If so, it sounds like they were far more successful than anyone expected!

