Ireland Baldwin Defends ‘Bats**t Crazy’ Stepmom Hilaria Against Critics, Says She Is ‘A Gem’ & Saved Dad Alec

Ireland Baldwin is defending her stepmomma.

On Thursday, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s 29-year-old daughter took to Instagram to defend her stepmother Hilaria Baldwin from critics amid her casting in season 34 of Dancing with the Stars:

“I wanted to take a second to talk about my step mom @hilariabaldwin. I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised. This post may come out of left field since I don’t post about her or any family members much. I expect misinformed comments and plenty of comments about me only playing nice so I can secure my inheritance. C’mon, people. I see the comments. I’m not getting an inheritance. I have 7 siblings ”

LOLz! Hilaria and Alec, of course, have welcomed seven children together since getting married in 2012. Ireland continued:

“These thoughts have been on my mind since I last visited her on the east coast. Hilaria has had a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on and I think that’s why we’ve maybe bonded in someways? She didn’t always feel safe and seen. Sometimes, she is too loyal to a fault.”

She went on to poke fun at her stepmom’s eccentricity before applauding her for saving her father Alec’s life:

“She is eccentric and totally bat s**t crazy (in a fun way) but she saved my dad’s life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed. She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him that he doesn’t need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past. That it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself.”

It’s been a rough several years for Alec in the wake of the tragic Rust shooting incident… It sounds like Hilaria has really helped him work through it. The model continued:

“Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do. She is the reason I get to have siblings/a big family that I’ve always wanted. She has always respected me, accepted my flaws, embraced me, and has always shown me kindness. I met her as a teenager and I needed her as an example. I still very much look up to her now.”

Awww. That’s so well said… And SO from the heart. Hearing something like this is probably every stepmom’s dream! Ireland finished by cheering on the 41-year-old as she steps into season 34 of Dancing with the Stars:

“I am so proud of her for doing Dancing With the Stars and I CANNOT wait to cheer her ass on. She deserves this! And it’s not my place to share the ins and outs, but this woman is a gem and deserves all the love.”

See her full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ireland (@irelandirelandireland)

So very sweet! In the comments, Hilaria responded:

“I’m crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland . These words mean so much. You mean so much to me”

