Britney Spears Is ‘All Smiles’ For Sushi Date With Maluma & J Balvin! LOOK!

Now here’s a crossover event you didn’t know you needed!

On Wednesday, Britney Spears arrived in New York City — and Maluma and J Balvin rolled out the welcome wagon! According to Page Six, the Toxic singer made her way to celeb hotspot Zero Bond for a sushi dinner, where the Qué Pena collaborators were already posted up for the evening. Maluma posted a selfie vid with Balvin on his Instagram Story, which you can see (below):

Seems like a ton of fun, right?! But that wasn’t all!!

Related: Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyoncé’s ‘Fairytale’ Appearance At Her Movie Premiere!

Good times definitely weren’t lacking for the two, and they apparently invited the pop star and her crew over to join in once at the hotspot! A source told the outlet:

“The guys flagged her down, and she and her group joined them. Everyone was in good spirits. Britney was all smiles and so happy to be back in New York for the first time in a while.”

So fun!! See more (below):

Britney Spears Grabs Dinner with Maluma and J Balvin, Poses with Tongue Out | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/4GKeFvB2PX — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2023

We’ve never seen this trio together, but we ain’t mad at it! Could some new music possibly be in the works??

Britney, of course, is in the Big Apple to prep for the promotion of her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman In Me, which will hit shelves on October 24.

What do YOU think of this unexpected crossover, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments below!!

[Images via Britney Spears/Maluma/Instagram]