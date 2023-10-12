Taylor Swift Gushes Over Beyoncé's 'Fairytale' Surprise Appearance At Eras Tour Movie Premiere!

The two biggest superstars in one room together?! What a dream come true!!

Taylor Swift shut down The Grove on Wednesday night for the LA premiere of her Eras Tour concert film! And she was not only greeted by tons of fans but one VERY special guest: Beyoncé!! In an Instagram post after the fun evening, the Anti-Hero artist gushed about the inspiration Queen Bey has had on her career, writing:

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale”

The sweet caption was shared alongside a playful video of the singers sitting next to each other in an empty theater. For the occasion, the Cruel Summer vocalist rocked a short bob and a strapless blue Oscar De La Renta gown. Stunning!

Meanwhile, the CUFF IT artist sported a LaQuan Smith catsuit, which featured a chrome breastplate and matching sunglasses — very reminiscent of the vibes of her Renaissance tour (which will be hitting theaters later this year).

While posing for pics, Bey tossed popcorn at the camera as TayTay playful munched on a piece (straight from a custom Eras Tour bucket) and looked lovingly at her friend. They also smiled for cameras on the red carpet, too! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love it!

It’s nice the Love Story star had some support by her side for the evening because she noticeably did NOT attend the festive premiere with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce. Apparently, the duo aren’t ready to go red carpet official yet, despite all their public outings at Kansas City Chiefs games the last few weeks! Then again, Travis is in-season with his squad, so, we get the absence!

Other A-listers in attendance, per ET, were Adam Sandler (and his fam), Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, Simu Liu, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay and Keleigh Teller, who scored the seat next to the star of the show! Of course, the songwriter’s family, including mom Andrea, dad Scott, and brother Austin, were there, too!

Inside the event, Taylor gave a heartfelt speech to all the attendees, who were split up into 13 theaters to watch the movie for the very first time. The musician even made sure to stop by every theater to say hello. Iconic! Speaking to one group, she reflected on how much this tour has meant to her — even in some of the more dramatic times in her life, like when she split from long-time beau Joe Alwyn! She shared via ET:

“I wanted to say thank you for wanting to spend your evening with us. This is, this is honestly pretty insane. This is a core memory for me.”

The 33-year-old added:

“This tour, let me just preface by saying I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe music is my career. That’s crazy to me, like, I’ve always loved it. I’ve never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. … And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night — in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives — we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you.”

Aw!!!

Hear more of her speech (below):

Taylor Swift gives a 3-minute speech before the #ErasTour film: "I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life." pic.twitter.com/EqgqSkFuaA — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2023

Seems like she has a magical night celebrating this milestone! And it helps that the movie has already made more than $100 million in advance ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film in history BEFORE it hits theaters, via Variety. Her power!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

