The Audiobook Version Of Britney Spears' Memoir Was Recorded By A BIG Surprise Star -- But Who?!

Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman In Me is due to be released in less than two weeks. The Toxic singer will bare her soul to the world via the much-anticipated book when it hits shelves nationwide on October 24. And we are SO ready for it!

But it’s not just the print copy that is sure to turn heads when the 24th arrives. See, the audiobook version of TWIM is already making news, too. And that’s because Brit didn’t voice the recording herself — not most of it, at least. Instead, she put up another mystery celeb to do it for her!! But who??

According to a new report published by TMZ on Thursday morning, Britney has long since recorded her portion of the voiceover narration that buyers will hear when they purchase the audiobook. We say “her portion,” though, because as the report goes, the superstar singer did NOT record the whole book!

Per that outlet, the Louisiana native “did not narrate any chapters having to do with her family.” Considering much of the memoir is likely to cover family stuff, that leaves out a LARGE portion of the recording. But it was simply “too painful” for the Baby One More Time singer to record the audio for those large sections, per TMZ. So, she scrapped it.

And apparently, another celeb has stepped up in her place! The outlet doesn’t know who was on the mic, but they claim “only female celebs were approached,” and the publisher “eventually landed on someone suitable.” We expect the person to be very well-known, too, because the news org claims Simon & Schuster first tried to get Reese Witherspoon to do the audiobook narration. She’s obviously a HUGE star. And that would have been a huge get! Sadly, Reese was too busy with other projects to step up. But if the mystery celeb is a woman on Reese’s level of fame, well, get ready!!!

As the media outlet notes, audiobooks are big sellers, so it’s no wonder Simon & Schuster apparently pushed very hard for a well-known star. It’s big that Britney herself has recorded at least part of it, too, as that will prove popular with readers (er, listeners). Truly covering all their bases!

Who do U think the mystery woman will be, Perezcious readers?! We’ll find out soon enough, of course — in less than two weeks. But we want to hear your guesses now! Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

