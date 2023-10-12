OMG! Ryan Seacrest Once Clogged Kris Jenner’s Toilet -- And Rushed Out To Avoid Taking The Rap!

Ryan Seacrest experienced every guest’s worst nightmare when he clogged the toilet after using the bathroom at Kris Jenner’s house years ago!

While appearing on Kelly Ripa‘s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast this week, the 48-year-old television personality recalled the hilarious bathroom mishap story, saying:

“I was in the powder room, the toilet was contemporary, and [it’s an] all black toilet.”

At first, the American Idol host was nervous there’d be cameras in the restroom since Kris tends to keep them in the “common areas” of her house. But we guess Ryan wasn’t too concerned about being recorded doing his business — at least, that was until his accident. He continued:

“So I was there, and I rushed over and did what I needed to do, and found that toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise, and I clogged the toilet.”

Oh no!!! Immediately, Ryan “panicked” when he noticed the water had “overflowed up to the seat level.” Thankfully, the problem eventually fixed itself, and he snuck out like nothing happened:

“Then it began to settle down, but I quickly got out.”

But that wasn’t the full story, according to Kelly! The 53-year-old told listeners Ryan actually had to “retrieve” what he “put in [the toilet]!” OMG! Her co-host then asked if there was a “ladle involved,” to which Ryan fired back:

“It wasn’t a ladle! It was the toilet ring cleaner that I used. There was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle. You think I’m walking around with my Swiss Army Knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!”

This must have been SO embarrassing for Ryan! But as Kelly pointed out, “everybody’s had that moment in their lives.” Yeah… maybe… but we’ll never admit to it! Ha!!

