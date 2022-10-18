Britney Spears Says Dad Was 'Trying To Kill' Her During Conservatorship & Hopes He 'Burns In F**king Hell' In New Audio Recording!

Britney Spears believes her father Jamie Spears was “trying to kill” her during her conservatorship!

Once again, the singer took to social media on Monday to call out her father’s cruel actions while he was her conservator from 2008 to 2021. In a two-minute audio recording shared on Twitter, she claims her dad tried to kill her before she was sent to a mental health facility in 2019.

Before checking into the facility, Britney claims, she was forced to undergo three long MRIs — though she had no idea why! Her only other experience with an MRI was when she was a child and doctors feared a cyst on her chest might have been cancerous, so her imagination was running wild during this more recent trip to the doctor’s office, she explained:

“Another thing I haven’t really shared which is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever encountered, I had three MRIs before I went to that place. I wasn’t complaining about anything, I was just told I had to go. It was my dad and I had no rights at the time so I basically had to, so I did it. I was immediately like, ‘why am I having to go to do these MRIs so many times?’ When I was younger, I had a cyst on my chest when I was like 8 years old. They did an MRI because they thought it was cancer, but it wasn’t. It was completely fine. So, whenever I hear the word MRI, I think it’s a big deal, like something must be wrong with me, whatever.”

Gosh. We cannot believe she feared she had cancer and *still* nobody told her what was going on! So cruel. The 40-year-old also insisted this experience with MRIs was very different from her first go-round, adding:

“But I remember when I was younger when I was like 8 I stayed in that machine for no more than 30 minutes if that. You had to be still and do it all over again if you moved. But when I went during the conservatorship right before I went to that place, I did it three times and I stayed in there for an hour each time, which is a lot of being still, and I had to go back a few times.”

FWIW, according to Healthline, an MRI can take between 15 to 90 minutes depending on how large the area being scanned is and how many pictures are needed. So, an hour wasn’t out of line, but it would be confusing if you didn’t know what was going on! The Grammy winner went on to say how the medical scare and time in the mental health facility didn’t add up to her:

“The whole thing didn’t make sense. The isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication. To me, I was like, is this some new kind of cancer treatment? That’s why they sent me away to this place? They didn’t want me to know, what’s the big secret? I was basically really kind of confused. I wanted to believe that [it was cancer]. It made more sense. But none of that was true. I’m fine. I’m alive.”

Because of this terrifying experience (one of many allegations she’s already made against her estranged father), she wants Jamie to face severe consequences, she concluded:

“The conclusion, the hardest thing is to know they were just being mean, and I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me, and I hope he burns in f**king hell.”

Whoa.

But that wasn’t all! In a Twitter thread attached to the audio recording, the pop star opened up about why she’s still so frustrated with her father and continuing to share horrific stories from her time in the conservatorship despite the termination of the legal arrangement last year. She wrote:

“I’m posting this for the second time today because I believe in a world where we all deserve justice !!! 15 years in a system of secretive and manipulative abuse … JUST ENDING IT has never been good enough for me and it will never be !!!”

The songwriter continued:

“I was talked to abusively and punished for no reason at all … I believe in consequences … I believe I have absolutely nothing to prove on the whereabouts of what was done to me … it is all known !!! With that being said, people who have mistreated me on that kind of scale just ending the system is not good enough for me”

She blasted the slow court system for contributing to her pain, as well, writing:

“They hurt me and I did absolutely nothing wrong … I have no justice at all in my eyes … at all !!! The court system ended it TWO YEARS after I told them about 15 years of my abuse … my home friends jumping up and down when the judge ruled it to be over … a metaphor to join the cliche yet when I called them in that place they said it’s not illegal but it may seem illegal with what they are doing … because what your in is DIFFERENT … different my ass !!!”

It certainly doesn’t sound like she’s willing to settle with Jamie, either, since she detailed exactly what she’s fighting for, noting:

“It’s been many months since it has been over … my wish is to take my father to a place … take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away … sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress … I want him to go all through those things with no f**king reason at all and have him call his family and they say WE DON’T KNOW !!! I’d like to see the state of California sit back and have 4 security men at a trailer house for months telling him he can’t ever leave !!! I’d like to see how he would feel … but see, that will never happen !!! The only good thing that happened for me was that it ended !!! I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!”

It is wild to see them walk away freely if they really did everything that Britney has argued. Allegedly spying, stealing her money, forcing her to take medication against her will, preventing her from having more children or getting married, the list goes on and on…

Jamie has continued to deny all wrongdoing and through his attorneys has insisted he “loves his daughter” and wants nothing but the best for her. He and Lynne Spears remain on the outskirts with their oldest daughter, though, since she continues to slam them via social media. Earlier this month, Britney accused her father of treating her like a dog and told her mother to go “f**k [her]self” after she sent an apology. She’s also estranged from her children Sean Preston and Jayden James, so this is no doubt a difficult time for Brit. Isolated from everyone but her husband it seems…

We hope telling her story is helping her heal, at the very least. You can check out Britney’s audio clip and Twitter thread (below).

