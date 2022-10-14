Prince Harry's 'Great Disrespect' May Never Be Fully Forgiven By Prince William -- But Not For The Reason You Think!

These two still have a long way to go to get back to normal. Whatever that is.

Ever since Prince William and Prince Harry set aside their differences to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II last month, many have wondered if the feud is officially over. Unfortunately, it’s never going to be that easy!

Speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday while promoting her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed tensions are still high for the bros, with William holding onto his grudge very strongly.

Katie dished:

“[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.”

By this, she means the time Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ditched their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020 to move to California with their 3-year-old son Archie. It’s also where they welcomed their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. In the years since, they’ve publicly criticized the way they were treated in the royal family, especially when it came to mental health and racism issues.

But here’s the thing…

You’d think William was most upset with Harry revealing the palace’s dirty secrets, but he’s actually butt-hurt over something else! According to the expert, the Prince of Wales was most hurt by his younger brother’s move because it forced him and his wife Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton into the spotlight before they were ready to bare the responsibility. Seriously?! (Were they not already? Could’ve sworn they were!) Katie continued:

“It had a huge impact on him, on [Princess] Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of center. It moved them center stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.”

As a future king, we’re surprised to know this is what made him so mad!! He needs to get comfortable being the center of attention if he’s going to be successful. Just saying! The source continued:

“I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother.”

While Harry maintained a relationship with his grandmother, his decision to depart the royal family gave Queen Elizabeth no other choice but to cut some ties, the author noted:

“I think, ultimately, it did have to be black and white because this was about preserving the reputation and the integrity of the crown and the institution. And so, while Harry and Meghan had hoped there would be a third way for the queen, it was very simple. You are either in or you are out.”

Interestingly, Katie believes King Charles III might be more lenient when it comes to his youngest son, she continued:

“It is Charles’ intention to heal this family rift, to try and to try and work things out, because he knows that this will hang over his reign. There cannot be this discord at the heart of the royal family.”

It seems this all hinges on what Harry writes in his memoir, though! As we reported earlier on Friday, King Charles is reportedly considering banning his son from attending his May 6th coronation if he attacks Queen Camilla in his new book! So, his intentions might not be so pure depending on what gets printed!!

During the Queen’s remembrance ceremonies last month, one source told Us Weekly the princes had “agreed to put aside any hard feelings,” which gave the general public hope their bickering was done. Katie slammed this theory, saying:

“The funeral was an opportunity for a thawing of what had become incredibly icy relationships, certainly between William and Harry. Of course, we saw them on that walkabout in Windsor. But I think any suggestion that there’s been a long term and meaningful reconciliation would be wide of the mark. I think there’s a way to go.”

Thawing is a good way to put it!

What they do next will determine their future. Lucky for them, they have another chance to get together with their wives before the end of the year. Both couples will be on the East Coast in early December (with William and Kate in Boston and Harry and Meghan in NYC). The Duchess of Cambridge may extend an “olive branch” to Meghan to get the couples together to continue their reconciliation efforts. It would probably be a good idea for them to chat before the Sussexes’ Netflix series drops!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think William is taking Harry’s departure too personally or does he have a right to be frustrated? Let us know (below)!

