Kim Kardashian Has 'Totally Removed' Herself From Dealing With Kanye West Amid Ongoing Controversies

Kim Kardashian is focusing on herself, and her family, while ex Kanye West continues to navigate the controversy he created for himself.

The SKIMS mogul has been noticeably absent from defending Ye in any public way in recent weeks. Of course, she’s under no obligation to do so. The pair has been broken up for about 18 months now following her early 2021 divorce filing, and aside from co-parenting their four children, she doesn’t have any reason to be linked to him any more.

Related: Kanye Defends His IG Rants & Refusal To ‘Compromise’ With Kim On Kids’ Schooling

But now, insiders are revealing new details about Kim’s decision to remove herself from the rapper’s current situation. According to TMZ, “this time is different” when it comes to the SKKN By Kim mogul not stepping in to assist the Jesus Walks artist. The outlet cites sources close to Kim who say she has “totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye.” In fact, she apparently “hasn’t spoken directly to him in weeks.”

Whoa!!

That’s a big deal. Even in the past, when she was a target of her then-husband’s ire, the outlet notes she was there behind the scenes in various ways to cool his jets and help him find his proverbial footing again. Not now, though. Insiders alleged Ye has “made attempts to reach out” to his ex, but Kim won’t respond. Instead, she’s focusing on the fam’s four kids and her own life.

Ye’s recent anti-Semitic comments certainly play a role in Kim deciding to take a major step back. But it sounds like things really took a turn after his “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week. After that shameful performance, the Chicago native later showed up to daughter North West‘s basketball game wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, too. Eyewitnesses reported Kim did not speak to him at the game, refused to look in his direction, and even “had her car moved in the parking lot” so as not to have to walk out with the rapper after the game. Says it all…

Related: Fans Think Kim Sent A Cryptic Message To Kanye With New Video Of Chicago & Psalm!

Sounds like Kim is fed up! As she should be. Lots of people around the Hurricane rapper have reached their breaking point in recent weeks. Friends and confidants are concerned he is on the verge of (or in the middle of) a serious mental health crisis. It sounds like the 41-year-old has hit her limit with what she’s willing to put up with through it all.

She isn’t even just thinking about herself here, either. As Perezcious readers will recall, the Selfish author is footing the bill for extra security at her kids’ private school right now. After Ye’s prior criticisms of the place, she’s worried the school could become a target for one of his over-zealous followers. It’s totally reasonable, then, that she would want to step back from her former partner’s bulls**t and circle the wagons around her little ones.

Clearly it’s been a tough time for Kim as a single mom having to deal with all this crap. Truth be told, it’s been a tough time for all of those the Grammy-winner has focused upon in his social media rants and unsettling comments.

Sad…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]