Britney Spears Says She Was 'Happier' Before She Lost Weight!

We’re loving this new, unfiltered Britney Spears!

Brit has always shared long, sometimes introspective posts on Instagram, but ever since she had her day in court, her social media presence has felt a lot more frank. She’s thrown shade at family members, directly addressed her conservatorship, and even used the #FreeBritney hashtag. But even the posts that aren’t about her ongoing legal battles seem like they have a lot more to offer these days.

Related: Britney Posts Dance Of Celebration After Jamie Agrees To Exit Conservatorship

For example, over the weekend the singer opened up about her weight loss journey to offer a surprising perspective. She wrote:

“It’s really weird whenever I try to slim down it usually starts with my legs first … then my stomach … then my face … and that’s when I know I’ve actually lost weight !!!! When you swipe to the second pic you can actually really see how slim my face is but I’m not so sure I like it …”

Back in April, the 39-year-old declared the beginning of her fitness journey, saying she wanted to get in shape “considering my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot.” However, she noted at the time:

“And then it hit me … I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small. I didn’t like it so I started boxing so now I feel stronger too!!!! We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should.”

We bet that feeling of vulnerability has a lot to do with what the Lucky artist feels about her slimmer face now. And considering the eyes of the world have been glued on her lately, we totally understand.

Related: Lynne Demands Fans ‘Stop’ Mean Social Media Comments Directed At Jamie Lynn

But she continued with some more interesting observations in her most recent post, musing:

“In the old days when women were heavier they were considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth !!!! I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it’s weird cause I think I was happier !!!! Oh well … sorry for my shallow talk of weight … but it is what it is you know !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!!!”

Gurl, no! It’s not shallow when it’s about happiness and self-confidence! And we’re sure a lot of women feel the same way — but have been conditioned by society’s standards to keep it quiet!

Ch-ch-check out her post for yourself (below)!

Wow. Thinking back to how a young, beautiful, blonde Britney Spears was held up as a beauty standard for teens in the ‘90s, it’s pretty special to have this honest body-positive message from her, even if it is just from her stream of consciousness.

We also know her happiness is a journey as she extracts herself from her father’s control and the conservatorship. Knowing that these legal battles are an ongoing stress, it’s not a complete surprise that she would say she was happier with her body earlier in the summer. We just hope she’s staying healthy amidst all the craziness.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]