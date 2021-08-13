Britney Spears' Mom Says She's 'Pleased' With Ex Jamie's Decision To Quit Conservatorship

This week is ending on a high note for Britney Spears‘ mom, Lynne.

The 66-year-old mother of two famous celebs is “pleased” about the newest bombshell news surrounding Britney’s ongoing conservatorship case! As you’ll recall, on Thursday afternoon, news first broke that Lynne’s 69-year-old ex-husband Jamie Spears had officially filed court docs that stated he’d eventually transition out of his role as Britney’s conservator.

Now, the embattled mother and ex-wife is sharing her reactions and emotions publicly. Speaking through her attorney, Gladstone N. Jones III, she told Us Weekly (below):

“Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down. Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment.”

We can debate the “she has accomplished what she set out to do” part considering how hard Britney herself has come down on her fam — mom and sis included — in the midst of all this conservatorship drama. But just judging based on Brit’s past testimony alone, it’s objectively good that Jamie has agreed to take a step back — regardless of the role Lynne did or didn’t play in this whole thing.

We previously reported how Jamie filed court docs on Thursday informing the judge that he “intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.” Jamie couched the language carefully though, saying he would “step down when the time is right” and demanding that “the transition needs to be orderly.”

This isn’t the first time that Jamie has stepped back from his role in overseeing Britney’s life. Fans will remember that he pulled back in September 2019 amid his own personal health concerns. Months later, he returned to his oversight role but in a co-conservator position, sharing the duties with Jodi Montgomery.

Over the last few years, up until now, Jodi has retained her role as being in charge of the pop star while Jamie has overseen her finances. But soon enough, that’ll change, helped out in no small part by Jodi’s own court filing saying that she and Britney’s health team fully supported the thought of Jamie stepping down and a new certified public accountant taking over the financial aspects of Britney’s oversight.

And according to Lynne now, well, she also set out and did what she had to do. Or something. What do U make of all these changes upcoming in Britney’s life, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the court filings and more, down in the comments (below)!

