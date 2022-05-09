Fans Think Sam Asghari Revealed Secret Britney Spears Wedding Date!

OMG! Is Britney Spears getting married THIS summer?! Do we now know THE DAY??

Fans are now convinced that Sam Asghari secretly revealed his wedding date to the pop star via his Instagram Story! On Sunday, the dad-to-be shared a sweet Mother’s Day post in the singer’s honor since she is pregnant with their first child together. On top of a photo taken after he proposed, the fitness trainer wrote in a now-deleted post:

“Our lives have been a real life fairytale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen. Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after ”

Well, somebody might know the date already…

Related: Britney Spears Says Her Tell-All Book Will Be Dropping THIS YEAR!

An eagle-eyed fan commented on the post in a direct message to the aspiring actor suggesting that he and Brit decided to tie the knot on July 11 (aka 7/11) based on a previous post in which they think Sam teased it.

In that previous upload, Sam took a picture of a Slurpee, prominently focused on the 7-Eleven logo, along with the caption:

“ONLY IF YOU KNEW…”

This person was now convinced they cracked the mystery, writing:

“7/11!!!!!!! I peeped &. Understood. Your slurpee post a [couple] months ago! Unless that’s the due date…”

The rest of the theory got covered up by Asghari, but you get the point! Could something life-changing be happening to this duo in July?! Well, maybe not. The 28-year-old is denying the claim already. Responding to the fan — and debunking the rumors for everyone else to see — he added:

“No! 7-11 IS A CONVENIENCE STORE WITH A GREAT CANDY SELECTION ”

Inneresting that his original post didn’t feature any candy at all… Do y’all buy this denial? Ch-ch-check out the posts in question (below)!

Could this just be his way of trying to cover up the accidental reveal?! Stopping Brit from getting upset he blew the secret?? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Sam Asghari/Instagram]