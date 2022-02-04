Britney Spears Actually Got Engaged In 2020 -- And Kept It Secret FOR A YEAR?!

Here’s a major twist in Britney Spears’ fairytale romance!

If you’ve been following Britney’s tale of triumph over the last year (and then some), you know that she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari in September of 2021 after five years of dating. The happy news came shortly after her father, Jamie Spears, had been suspended as her conservator amidst a long, drawn out legal battle. The conservatorship itself was dissolved a couple months later.

It’s a happy ending if we’ve ever heard one (or at least a clear path towards a happy ending after years of turmoil). But a source close to the pop star told UK tabloid The Sun that there’s one detail we’ve all got wrong… Britney and Sam have actually been engaged for more than a YEAR, not just a few months!

The insider explained:

“Britney told a friend that she actually got engaged to Sam during Christmas the year before last. She said she had kept it on the down low and only two people knew that they were planning on getting married that far back.”

OMG! That’s huge news!

But honestly, it does add up. When the Stronger singer finally had her day in court in June 2021, she was vocal about the fact that she wanted to “move progressively forward,” get married, and have more kids. And her fitness instructor fiancé was also on the record about wanting to take the “next step” in his relationship and become a dad. He had also expressed his displeasure that Jamie Spears was interfering with their relationship.

In other words, both of them were clearly serious about the relationship and were on the same page about an engagement for a LONG time now, so it really wouldn’t shock us if Sam had officially popped the question well before this past fall. But then, what was the whole deal with the ring shopping and the posting and deleting on his Instagram Story thing?

The Sun insider dished:

“Britney told the friend that one of the diamonds fell out of her engagement ring and Sam let her know he was going to replace it. So when the stories about an engagement ring came out, she claimed it was really nothing new to her. Britney said very few people knew because she can’t tell everybody everything.”

Huh! So the ring reveal we saw in September was just a wee bit of a fake out. Actually, that tracks too, since we did see her sporting a major rock in July 2021. We could easily believe she had that ring all along and was just waiting for her dad to be out of the picture to flaunt it publicly. And after everything Jamie put her through, we would totally understand her need for secrecy.

We haven’t gotten much follow up on the wedding (besides the confirmed Versace dress!) since the engagement announcement. But The Sun source said that while Britney believes her relationship is “the real deal,” the couple are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Again, after all she’s been through, she should take her time and enjoy every second of the wedding planning process. She deserves to flaunt her happiness publicly (or celebrate it privately) as much as she wants. We hope it’s everything she dreamed it would be!

