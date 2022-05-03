Britney Spears’ Fiancé Sam Asghari Reportedly Wants 'Substantial Increases' For Every 5 Years Of Marriage

Do the #FreeBritney fans need to be worried again?

After Britney Spears’s conservatorship ended, she set about doing exactly what she has wanted to do for years: get married and expand her family. She and longtime BF Sam Asghari got engaged shortly before the conservatorship was terminated, and the couple recently announced that they were expecting their first child together.

While it seems like everything is working out the way that Brit wants (and deserves), the fans who rallied behind her are, of course, still very protective. And their suspicions were definitely raised by recent news that Sam is locked in discussions about a prenup with his fiancée’s team. A source told Us Weekly (via OK Magazine):

​​”The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every fives years they are married, should it end.”

Even more concerning, the insider added:

“Britney’s staying out of the entire process. She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

Understandably, the Lucky artist’s fans have concerns about anyone taking advantage of her, so this news about Sam raised some eyebrows. Over on Twitter, some commented that the fitness instructor was “taking a page out of Kevin Federline‘s book” and suggesting he might be a gold digger.

However, other conspiracy theories emerged suggesting that the story was planted by the singer’s dad Jamie Spears’s camp:

“This news about Sam apparently trying to get money is a complete show. Team con is trying to get the public to think Britney is vulnerable and that her dad was actually protecting her financially by controlling her life.” “A ‘source’? Team Conservatorship trying to sabotage Britney once again, they’ve been trying to paint sam as the bad guy for a while now.”

It should be noted that signing a prenup is a totally normal part of the pre-wedding process and is meant to protect Britney as much as Sam. In fact, another source claimed the discussions have been “respectable” and the actor’s camp simply wants to make sure he “doesn’t end up penniless if they separate.”

With all that said… Sam himself actually commented on a fan’s Instagram post about this little news item, and he denied it altogether, joking:

“I live on Rice and Lettuce so i only need about 12$ a day which i can cover myself #fakenews”

Hmm… the plot thickens! It does seem like Britney has a solid legal team looking out for her now, so hopefully we don’t have to be too concerned. But what do U make of it all, Perezcious readers? Drop your theories in the comments (below)!

