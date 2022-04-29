Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Says There WON'T Be A Gender Reveal For Their Baby -- Here's Why!

Pink or blue?! Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari likely won’t be finding that out for a long time!

On Wednesday, the actor sat down with Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood to chat all things parenthood, and despite being incredibly eager to welcome his first child with his wife-to-be, Sam revealed that there is a very important detail that he’s not interested in knowing just yet! Or at all in advance, actually!

While most families can’t wait to plan a giant — and sometimes disastrous — gender reveal party the second they get preggers, Sam would much rather wait to find out the sex of his child until birth! After Mario gushed how much he loved waiting to find out the sex of his three kids, the personal trainer chimed in with his plans, saying:

“That’s up to [Britney], but I don’t want to. It’s something that I want to wait for.”

Ohh! How inneresting! It’s unclear what the pop star is leaning toward at this point, but we love that Sam is letting her have the final say!

Just because he’s not focused on a gender reveal doesn’t mean that the 28-year-old doesn’t have other aspects of his parenting planned out already. No matter who pops out, Asghari has a clear point of view on how he’s going to treat them, revealing:

“If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it’s a son, it’s gonna be the toughest son. I’m gonna be tough on the kid.”

The Baby One More Time vocalist is already momma to boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. We wonder if the Can You Keep A Secret star is as tough on them as he plans to be to his potential son?!

The Crossroads alum first announced her pregnancy at the start of the month after the couple returned home from a vacation in Maui. The discovery that she had a bun in the oven was a complete surprise to them both, Brit recalled on Instagram:

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing.”

It was especially happy news considering just months earlier the singer revealed while trying to terminate her conservatorship that she was unable to conceive because her conservators, including father Jamie Spears, wouldn’t allow her to remove her IUD. Now with her newfound freedom and gentlemanly other half, things are only looking up!!

Also, no matter what happens, Britney seemingly never has to worry about heading down this new journey alone. Ready for all the responsibilities that come with fatherhood, Sam insisted that he’s going to be an active part of his child’s life, including getting down and dirty with the diaper changes! He told Mario:

“Absolutely. Hands on as much as possible. This is my first baby, so… I’m so excited for it.”

Aw! Watch Sam get giddy with enthusiasm in the full interview (below).

So sweet! We’ll be curious to see if they decided to do a gender reveal down the line. Reactions?

