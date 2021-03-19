Britney Spears Thinking About 'Speaking Out' -- & Already Knows Who She'd Ask To Interview Her!

Is the elusive Britney Spears finally ready to speak out!?

Not quite yet, according to an Entertainment Tonight source — but the pop icon is seriously considering it after receiving a flood of support from fans following the release of the explosive New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

While Britney has yet to comment on the unauthorized doc — which chronicled her rise to fame, her toxic relationship with the press, and her ongoing conservatorship battle with father Jamie Spears — the insider said that it actually inspired the 39-year-old to finally tell her story in her own words!

And although no decisions about sitting down for a candid chat about her life have been made, Brit apparently already knows who she’d want to conduct the interview: Oprah Winfrey! The insider dished:

“Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story. She’s always hated doing interviews but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice. At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.”

AH-Mazing!

Oprah is certainly a good choice, seeing as the TV personally has experience with giving a voice to an embattled public figure who was silenced by an oppressive force.

Again, for now, nothing is set in stone — but Britney is definitely basking in the love and support she’s received from fans and fellow stars who watched the documentary in the meantime. The source explained:

“Britney has been much happier lately and those closest to her feel it’s because she’s received such tremendous support from her fans. The release of the documentary has inspired an outpouring of more love than ever. While she hasn’t been able to make changes to her conservatorship, she’s received millions of messages from fans on social media and she feels far more understood.”

Sounds like she’s in a much better place!

Of course, the mother-of-two’s situation is far from perfect, as she’s still trying to remove her father as co-conservator of her estate and person. During the remote court hearing on Wednesday, the star’s attorney, Samuel Ingham, reportedly said he plans to file a petition and ask the court during the upcoming April 27 hearing to make Jodi Montgomery Britney’s permanent conservator.

Jodi, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie volunteered to briefly step down due to health reasons. Brit previously requested that Jodi be named the permanent conservator of her person in August 2020, but Jamie’s role was not changed.

Honestly, it sounds like Britney would benefit a lot from telling her side of the story — but do U think she actually will? Share your thoughts (below)!

