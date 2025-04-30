Brittany Cartwright's BRUTAL Rating For Jax Taylor's Bedroom Skills!

Brittany Cartwright does not have a lot of great things to say about her estranged husband Jax Taylor’s bedroom skills!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the reality star was asked how she would rate his abilities in bed from 1 to 10… and he did NOT get a great review! She replied:

“Oh lord. There was times when he was about a seven or an eight, but majority of the time, no stamina, no nothing.”

Ouch! So what’s the final verdict? Brittany said she would give him “a two or three.” Damn! That is so brutal…

But maybe not so shocking?? We mean, have you heard his mind-boggling sex advice before? Jax doesn’t exactly sound like the most generous lover between the sheets. Watch Brittany’s confession (below):

Brittany Cartwright candidly rates Jax Taylor's skills in the bedroom #TheValley #WWHL pic.twitter.com/LJs4SThvr2 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) April 30, 2025

What does Jax think about her rating? That’s what we want to know now! He hasn’t reacted yet! But should we expect this to come up on In The Mind of a Man podcast or the tour if it still happens? We’ll see! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments below!

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]