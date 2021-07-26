Brittany Cartwright SLAMS Trolls Who Say She Still Looks 'Pregnant' 3 Months After Giving Birth!

Brittany Cartwright is NOT going to put up with any body shaming — nor should she!

Of course, the über-popular Vanderpump Rules alum welcomed son Cruz back in April. And while she and husband Jax Taylor have spent the last three months caring for and getting to know their wonderful little bundle of joy, it turns out some internet commenters have spent that same time being total jerks!

Related: Is Jax Taylor’s Reality TV Career Over Just Like THAT?!

On Sunday, the proud momma had enough of the cyber bullies that apparently haven’t stopped calling her out in the months since she gave birth to Cruz. Slamming the critics and acknowledging that “I keep seeing the comments,” Cartwright first shared a paparazzi pic from her appearance at the red carpet premiere of Midnight in the Switchgrass back on July 19.

As you can see (below), she and Jax looked AH-Mazing while they walked the red carpet at co-star Lala Kent‘s baby daddy Randall Emmett‘s debut film:

Love that look! Such a HAWT couple!

But our hearts broke when, on her Instagram Stories, the Kentucky native shared the same snap with these heartbreaking words:

“I keep seeing the comments that I look pregnant here. Well guess what? I probably do — I just had a baby 3 months ago and my body is healing and I’m working hard to get back in shape. Every body is different, every pregnancy is different. I’m so proud of this body, it gave me the best blessing I could ever imagine & on top of it all, I felt great this night.”

Amen!!!!

Why do people have such unrealistic expectations for new moms to snap back? Do they see outliers like Emily Ratajkowski and Hilaria Baldwin and think all women should be like that? Or are they just completely ignorant about the female body in general..?

Hours after that distressing-but-relatable message about body shaming post-pregnancy, Brittany popped back up on IG.

This time, she showed the world how hard she was willing to work to get herself back fit and healthy. As you can see (below), she clearly became even more motivated to prove people wrong by having her trainer “kick my a**” through the comeback:

Love it!

BTW, in the actual video clips that we’ve got screenshots of here, the motivated momma can be heard saying “Momma’s coming back, momma’s got this” on camera, with her trainer in the background adding:

“This is for the haters, you just wait. You fired two Kentucky girls up, that’s where you went wrong!”

Girl power!!!

Love to see this lovely lady getting after it AND calling out the haters and trolls for their unrealistic standards and warped views on body image!

Go, momma, go!

[Image via Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram]