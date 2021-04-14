Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Just Welcomed Their Baby Boy — Deets!

Another Vander-baby has arrived!

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have new titles, mom and dad, after the arrival of their first child together — a sweet baby boy!

Related: Lance Bass Responds To Lying Accusations With FULL Jax Taylor Story

The first-time momma took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce they welcomed their son the day before, as well as sharing the little guy’s name and even a photo! Britt captioned her post:

“Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!! – Both Mommy & Baby are doing great! .”

Jax also gushed about tiny Cruz’s Monday arrival over on his account, while uploading a similar pic from the hospital. The 41-year-old wrote:

“Yesterday April 12, at 1:51pm our lives changed forever, we welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi into the world. I’ve never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it’s 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from god. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her but she did an absolute amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again. She is our families rock. We are so in love (Shout out to our amazing doctor OB @jasonrothbart and the amazing staff @cedarssinai they went above and beyond for us and made everything so easy).”

As you’ll recall, the Bravolebrities first revealed their pregnancy in mid-September with a few sweet photos, not long after Lala Kent and Randall Emmett‘s announcement earlier that month! Just a week later, they shared snaps from an outdoor gender reveal party, complete with blue confetti confirming that it was a little boy on the way.

Only a few months earlier, the new parents celebrated their first wedding anniversary, though they’ve had babies on the brain for much longer! In April, they spoke about wanting to expand their family amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling E! News’ Justin Sylvester on his Just the Sip podcast:

“We’re going strong. We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this. We’re ready to go.”

SO many quarantine babies!

The now-daddy elaborated he had his reservations at first before fully coming on board:

“I wasn’t sure at the beginning. I was like I’m not sure this is a good idea. I don’t know how long this is going to go on. I watched The Walking Dead. I saw what happened when they got pregnant. I was scared. I was like what if we won’t be able to get to the doctor? But I put all of that past me.”

He added:

“My parents worked really hard to give my sister and I everything. Now I look back and my dad worked his ass off literally to get me everything I’ve ever wanted. I want to be that person. I want to be that dad. I never want to say no. My parents were just such good parents.”

We’re sure these two will be great with their new arrival! And we can definitely expect lots of serenading from his dad, who snapped a HIGHlarious vid of himself singing along to Lionel Richie against his wife’s bump back in October:

Life is going to look totally different for these two — especially since they announced they would not be returning for the new season of Vanderpump Rules!

At least this means more time with the baby though!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]