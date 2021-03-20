Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off FLAT Stomach Just 11 Days After Giving Birth! WTF?!

Look, we’re not surprised to see Emily Ratajkowski showing off a lot of skin. Heck, her pregnancy announcement came with a VERY naked video.

What IS dropping our jaws is how UNBELIEVABLY thin she is already!

Photo: Nikki Bella Shows Off Abs — ‘Mama Is Almost Back’

Throughout her pregnancy the model shared tons of NSFW updates on her social media, keeping us apprised of the size of her baby bump from any number of different angles. So we know how big that baby got.

However, just 11 days — DAYS mind you — after giving birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear, she’s showing off her stomach, and it is SO FLAT!

Ch-ch-check out her modeling some Inamorata pajamas on her IG Story on Friday!

AH-Mazing!

What a snapback!

