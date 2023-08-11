Brody Jenner Shades Caitlyn -- Plans To Be 'Exact Opposite' As A Dad!

Brody Jenner is throwing some shade at Caitlyn Jenner’s parenting!

As you may know, the pair had a rocky relationship while the 39-year-old reality star was growing up. And with the birth of his daughter Honey Raye Jenner, he’s reflecting on how his estrangement with his own dad impacted his new journey into fatherhood.

In a video posted to YouTube of his fiancée Tia Blanco giving birth, Brody got real about how he struggled with the idea of becoming a dad at first:

“To be totally honest here, I didn’t really know if I could really have kids. I just had no idea. Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I’ve ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it’s supposed to.”

The MTV personality noted he and Tia got pregnant “very fast.” Despite his worries about fatherhood, Brody made it clear he knows the 26-year-old is “the right one… with all my heart.” And moving forward, the new dad shared he doesn’t want to make the same mistakes as Caitlyn:

“I think that what I’m most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up I didn’t have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner].”

Brody commented that she “wasn’t really around for me growing up,” adding:

“So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be and getting ready for the journey and just so very excited.”

Being “the exact opposite”?? Ouch!!! But hey, no one can blame Brody for wanting a great relationship with Honey — instead of history repeating itself! See the entire vid (below):

[Image via Brody & Tia/YouTube, WENN]