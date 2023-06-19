Brody Jenner Engaged To Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco -- Watch The Super Sweet Proposal At Her Baby Shower!

What a special moment for these two!

Brody Jenner got engaged to his pregnant girlfriend Tia Blanco on Sunday, and it was a moment to remember forever! The reality TV star dropped down on one knee at the couple’s baby shower over the weekend in front of all their friends and family. AH-mazing!

In a video shared of the engagement, the pair can be seen standing in front of their guests outside while Tia placed her hand on her belly. Before ending the festivities, Brody revealed he had one more thing to say, and then he asked Tia to marry him! Aw! She looked super surprised before accepting the proposal with a hug. Ch-ch-check it out!

Love!!

Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, also shared a clip of the romantic moment, expressing:

“And then @brodyjenner said ‘just one more thing’… and this happened! Congratulations on your engagement to the exquisitely beautiful @tiablanco my son!! It was a picture perfect day celebrating the impending birth of your baby girl! Your proposal was the perfect culmination to the lovely romance you two have shared. So happy to have beautiful friends and family here at my home to celebrate with you. @brandonjenner @caylita_ @burtonjenner @cassandramarino & all… what a blessed occasion! .”

Tia then shared a close-up shot of herself wearing the ring on her IG Story, writing, “Pinch me!!!” Hah! Back in January, they announced they were expecting their first child together, who is due in July. So soon! The couple was first linked in the spring of 2022 after Brody called things off with Kaitlynn Carter. See all the special moments from the baby shower-turned-engagement (below)!

So happy for these two! They have SO much to look forward to now with a baby and wedding! Congrats!!!

[Image via Tia Blanco/Instagram]