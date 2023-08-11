Brody Jenner Shares WILD VIDEO Of Fiancée Tia Blanco Giving Birth!

Brody Jenner and fiancée Tia Blanco have welcomed their first child into the world — and they filmed the whole thing! And put it on YouTube…

The 39-year-old disc jockey and his pro-surfer lady had a baby girl at the end of last month, and on Thursday they shared a video to his channel showcasing the entire birthing process! The couple opted to do a home-birth to welcome their daughter, and with the help of their small but supportive group, the process was a beautiful moment — all captured on film.

The video starts off with a montage of their pregnancy journey while the reality TV star narrates, praising his soon-to-be wife for being “incredible” and his “better half”. Then, it jumps right into the excitement of the birth day! By the end of the video, Brody and Tia are emotional as they finally hold their little bundle of joy for the first time. Aww!

Ch-ch-check out the full thing (below):

What a sweet moment that we’re sure they’ll cherish forever! Congratulations to the new parents — and welcome to the world Honey Raye Jenner!

[Image via Brody Jenner/YouTube]