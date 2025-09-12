Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Gwyneth Paltrow Nepo Baby Apple Martin Lands Her First Brand Deal As A Model! See The Pics! Hulk Hogan Left His Millions To Just ONE Person… Kendall Jenner Plans To Quit Modeling & Leave The Spotlight For Good To Pursue THIS Instead!  Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 'Low-Key' Date Night At Soft Launch Of His Steakhouse! Nina Dobrev Confirms She Quit The Vampire Diaries Over Pay Disparity With Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder! Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: Husband Of HR Exec Speaks Out After She Files For Divorce! Taylor Swift Fyre Fest?! Pricy Event Is A Total Scam, Say Backup Dancers! Pete Davidson Goes On Shark Tank To Ask For Half A Million Bucks! Would YOU Invest?? Paris Jackson Blasts Upcoming MJ Biopic -- 'Full-Blown Lies' For Fanbase 'That Still Lives In The Fantasy' Charlie Sheen Extends Olive Branch To Two And A Half Men Co-Star Jon Cryer After All These Years Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Says She’s Broke -- After The Richest Man On Earth Disowned Her SNL SHOCKER!!! Lorne Michaels Firing Almost EVERYONE, Claim Insiders!

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence After Confirmation She’s NOT On Hulk’s Will!

Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence After Confirmation She’s NOT On Hulk’s Will!

Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her father’s beneficiary was finally revealed.

On Wednesday, news broke that Hulk Hogan named just ONE singular person as the beneficiary of his millions… It ain’t his wife Sky Daily, any of his exes including Linda Hogan, or even his daughter Brooke. He named son Nick Hogan as the SOLE beneficiary of nearly $5 MILLION.

As we’ve been following, this is exactly what Brooke wanted. Or that’s at least what she’s been saying publicly! The 37-year-old has been very transparent about wanting to be taken off her father’s will to avoid any fights or dysfunction… But how does she really feel now that we know got her way?

Related: The Surprising Way Kelly Osbourne Found Happiness After Ozzy’s Death

On Thursday, she told TMZ:

“His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

Well there you have it! No hard feelings! At least not yet…

In filings seen by multiple outlets on Wednesday, Nick reported that his father updated his will in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, and one final time in July 2023, just two months before he married Sky. We wonder if Nick will gift a piece of the pie to his older sister or anyone else in the fam… Or whether she’d even accept it if he did!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Brooke Hogan & Nick Hogan/Instagram, & WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 11, 2025 17:40pm PDT

Share This