Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence After Confirmation She’s NOT On Hulk’s Will!

Brooke Hogan is speaking out after her father’s beneficiary was finally revealed.

On Wednesday, news broke that Hulk Hogan named just ONE singular person as the beneficiary of his millions… It ain’t his wife Sky Daily, any of his exes including Linda Hogan, or even his daughter Brooke. He named son Nick Hogan as the SOLE beneficiary of nearly $5 MILLION.

As we’ve been following, this is exactly what Brooke wanted. Or that’s at least what she’s been saying publicly! The 37-year-old has been very transparent about wanting to be taken off her father’s will to avoid any fights or dysfunction… But how does she really feel now that we know got her way?

Related: The Surprising Way Kelly Osbourne Found Happiness After Ozzy’s Death

On Thursday, she told TMZ:

“His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

Well there you have it! No hard feelings! At least not yet…

In filings seen by multiple outlets on Wednesday, Nick reported that his father updated his will in 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, and one final time in July 2023, just two months before he married Sky. We wonder if Nick will gift a piece of the pie to his older sister or anyone else in the fam… Or whether she’d even accept it if he did!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Brooke Hogan & Nick Hogan/Instagram, & WENN]