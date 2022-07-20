Man Charged With Murder After Deadly Honeymoon In Fiji Paradise Where The Blue Lagoon Was Filmed

A Tennessee man is being charged with murder following his wife’s death during their vacation to paradise.

Bradley Robert Dawson and Christe Chen Dawson seemed to be a happy couple living their lives together in Memphis, Tennessee where Robert worked with non-profits and Christe worked as a pharmacist. The two had planned a trip to Fiji for their honeymoon; a neighbor recalled Christe being thrilled about it. She had no idea it would be where she’d take her last breath.

The newlyweds had booked a stay at Turtle Island Resort — now that name may not be familiar to you, but the view certainly could be! It’s the same place where the hit 1980 Brooke Shields film The Blue Lagoon was filmed!

The exclusive resort is said to only accommodate up to 14 couples at a time, and has been visited in the past by couples like Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey or Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. (Oh no, is this place cursed?) They advertise:

“Pure indulgence, relaxation and romance at one of the most sought-after destinations in the world.”

What a location!

However the sojourn took a dark turn. It was confirmed by Bradley’s lawyer Monday that Christe’s body was found in their hotel room on July 9. No details regarding her cause of death were provided — the attorney merely explained that Robert is maintaining his innocence.

Hmmm…

Robert appeared before Magistrate Sekonaia Vodokisolomone last Wednesday in Lautoka, where it was determined the 38-year-old had “committed an indictable offense” and was going to be transferred to the High Court — where he is set to appear on July 27, according to the Fiji Sun. Additionally, Police Prosecutor and Inspector Arvind Kumar requested a court order for a DNA sample from Robert, to which the accused refused. Magistrate Sekonaia claimed the request would need to be made in the High Court.

If he’s so “innocent,” why is he refusing to cooperate with investigators? What’s going on here??

Since the incident, Youth Villages, a non-profit that aims to help emotionally and behaviorally troubled adolescents, confirmed Bradley had worked for them but has now been suspended due to the circumstances:

“Bradley Dawson was an IT professional at Youth Villages. He has been suspended pending further information. It is our understanding Ms. Chen was his wife, and our condolences go out to her family.”

Bradley’s attorney is currently working to get a bond before the July 27 High Court date. Until then, the accused is being held in custody.

What do YOU think of this murder case at Turtle Island Resort? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

