Brooke Shields Reveals She's On The ‘Mend’ After Breaking Her Femur!

On Sunday, Brooke Shields shocked fans after sharing a video on Instagram of herself in a hospital gown and on crutches while practicing how to walk again. In it, the 55-year-old actress revealed she badly injured her right leg, writing in the caption:

“Broke my femur. Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, making a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

The momma of two never disclosed how she hurt leg or when it actually happened. But in the actual video, the Blue Lagoon star could be heard talking to someone else while tentatively taking some steps forward (peep the non-slip socks) and putting weight on her right side.

“There’s only 20 percent weight. The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you’re not dragging it or hitching up your hip, correct?”

Many of Brooke’s celebrity friends took to the comments section to show their support. Glenn Close wrote:

“Brooke! So sorry! Courage… it’s in your blood. Sending love.”

Sharon Stone replied:

“Oh crap honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing R u home out west I can bring food.”

Jennifer Beals commented:

“I know you will heal so quickly. The Force is strong in you, my friend!”

And Helena Christensen responded:

“So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one.”

Well, we hope you recuperate soon, Brooke! You got this!

