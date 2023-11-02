Brooke Shields Reveals How Bradley Cooper Came To Her Aid When She Had Grand Mal Seizure!

Bradley Cooper to the rescue!

In an interview for Glamour‘s Women of the Year 2023 issue, Brooke Shields opened up about the scary medical scare she suffered in September — and how the 48-year-old actor got involved. Based on the story from the 58-year-old actress, it sounds like Bradley is a superhero IRL! Brooke said she was getting ready for her one-woman show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields, at The Carlyle in New York City when she suddenly began to feel strange:

“I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you OK?’”

She then began to walk around for “no reason at all” and managed to end up at the restaurant L’Artusi. When Brooke entered the establishment, everything went dark. She collapsed and started “frothing at the mouth” because she was experiencing a grand mal seizure:

“I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall. I start having a grand mal seizure. It means frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue.”

OMG!?

The next thing the model knew she was in an ambulance… with Bradley by her side! She recalled:

“The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley fucking Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand.”

How did the Marvel star end up in the picture? The Suddenly Susan alum explained the restaurant’s sommelier initially tried to call her husband, Chris Henchy. However, they could only get a hold of an assistant who reached out to another assistant to contact Bradley and tell him to get over to the establishment. Talk about a wild game of phone tag! Brooke said:

“His assistant called Bradley and said, ‘Brooke’s on the ground. Chris isn’t around. Go get her.’ And he came, and somebody called the ambulance. And then it was like, I walked in with Jesus.”

Bradley rushed over to help Brooke. Not only that, he held her hand in the ambulance and went with her to the hospital:

“I didn’t have a sense of humor. I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

Of course, you may think it was odd for someone to have Bradley come over to aid Brooke in her time of need. But it wasn’t like they were strangers! The duo previously appeared in the horror film The Midnight Meat Train together and have been spotted hanging out together over the years. So it makes sense he came to her rescue, given they were friends and he was in the area!

When Brooke got to the hospital, the doctors believed her “brain was seizing.” She immediately went to the intensive care unit, where the physicians eventually told her the seizure was caused by low sodium after drinking too much water over an extended period:

“I flooded my system, and I drowned myself, and if you don’t have enough sodium in your blood or urine or your body, you can have a seizure.”

At first, doctors kept questioning the Blue Lagoon star if she purposefully limited her sodium intake for superficial reasons. It got to the point where Brooke was fed up with the question and fired back:

“I said, ‘You know what? I’ve had it with male doctors. I know you’re all smart — smarter than I am in what you do. But let me just tell you something: I look younger when I’m bloated. If I’m bloated, people think I’ve had Botox,’ so as a 58-year-old woman, I’m not limiting my salt, okay? Stop trying to make me a crazy actress or a female that doesn’t know what the f**k they’re doing.”

According to Brooke, she began drinking a ton of water since she felt dehydrated during her show rehearsals:

“I was drinking too much water because I felt dehydrated because I was singing more than I’ve ever sung in my life and doing a show and a podcast.”

With these details in mind, her medical team recommended she “eat potato chips every day.” Well, that is not something you hear from doctors every day! Lolz! Fortunately, Brooke fully recovered after her seizures and continued her one-woman show at the hotel.

Phew! Brooke got very lucky she had people by her side – including Bradley – during her health scare! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

