Brooklyn Beckham Details ‘Beautiful’ Vow Renewal With Nicola Peltz Amid Nasty Family Feud!

Brooklyn Beckham is opening up about his and Nicola Peltz’s vow renewal!

Last weekend, news broke that the couple renewed their wedding vows after only three years of marriage. This came amid their feud with the rest of the Beckham family. And given how nasty things have gotten, it is highly doubtful that the famous crew received an invite! Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola posted pictures or videos of the celebration. They didn’t even say a word about the whole thing… until now!

In an interview published with People on Saturday, Brooklyn confirmed they did, in fact, renew their vows recently! The hot sauce entrepreneur said of the event:

“It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience — a really cute memory. To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they’re going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun.”

Aww!

Of course, Brooklyn doesn’t reveal what we all want to know — Was the rest of the Beckham family there? Again, if you ask us, it is unlikely they were even told about the shindig ahead of time! They probably did not want to risk Victoria Beckham ruining their special moment again. But the 26-year-old did share whether or not he would tattoo his vow renewals on his body! He famously has ink of his vows from their 2022 wedding, but he will need to “find space” to add his new ones:

“These ones were actually longer than my original ones.”

Jeez! Perhaps Brooklyn won’t be getting a tattoo of them then if they are that long!

And when asked about what married life with Nicola is like right now, his response? He called it a “never-ending play date,” adding:

“We don’t like to go out for dinner, really. We don’t like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home.”

Or banding together to fight with the fam! Depends on the day! LOLz!

