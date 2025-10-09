Got A Tip?

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Gives Sweet Nod To Son Brooklyn At Docuseries Premiere Amid Nasty Family Feud!

Victoria Beckham's shoutout to Brooklyn at docuseries premiere

Is Victoria Beckham extending an olive branch to Brooklyn?

The fashion designer attended the premiere for her new Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham, at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Wednesday. And while addressing the audience on stage, she made sure to give Brooklyn a shoutout despite their feud! She said:

“My children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper – and David—oh my God, he’s not a child! I was doing so well without cards as well!”

Neither Brooklyn nor his wife, Nicola Peltz, were in attendance to witness the sweet nod from his mom. Supporting Victoria were only David and their three other kids, 23-year-old Romeo, 20-year-old Cruz, and 14-year-old Harper. Cruz’s older girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, was also in attendance. Check out a family photo from the premiere (below):

Victoria Beckham's family supporting her at docuseries premiere
All this comes amid the ongoing rift between the family and the young couple. They all remained mum on the rumors until last month. When asked about all the chatter surrounding his loved ones in an interview with Dailymail, Brooklyn replied:

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

Yikes! Not one mention of the others! Victoria may need to do a lot more than a shoutout to thaw the ice between her and her son if she hopes to repair their relationship soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

Oct 09, 2025 12:00pm PDT

