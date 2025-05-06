Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Bailed On The 2025 Met Gala After David’s Birthday Drama!

The Beckham family drama has made its way from London to New York!

There were tons of absentees at Monday night’s Met Gala — two of which being Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. But we’re hearing it wasn’t because they got cold feet… It was because of all the drama that ensued over the weekend with David’s 50th birthday party!

As we’ve been following, Brooklyn and Nicola traveled to London last week in hopes of hanging with the retired athlete in private before his big bday bash on Saturday. Why? Because they reportedly didn’t want to bump into Romeo Beckham, who’s dating big bro’s ex Kim Turnbull. David rejected them, instead encouraging them to join in for one of the many bday activities the family had planned in the days leading up to the party. But the young couple didn’t budge and ended up not seeing David! And the debacle reportedly is the reason why they didn’t attend the Met!

On Tuesday, a source told Page Six they didn’t go “in hopes they could see David and celebrate his birthday with him that week/weekend instead.”

As we covered, that didn’t happen. The source claimed they were “never confirmed to attend” in the first place, but it’s probably a good thing they didn’t at the end of the day…

On Monday, an insider told DailyMail.com David and Victoria knew the couple had plans to go to fashion’s biggest night and were preparing themselves to be “hurt” seeing photos of the pair at the prestigious event despite skipping out on “family celebrations.”

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]