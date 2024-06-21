Bombshell New Bryan Kohberger Book Points To True Target Of Idaho Murders -- And Asks How Much His Parents Knew!

The man accused of the infamous murders just off campus of the University of Idaho in November of 2022 may have been looking for one single person in particular.

We’ve been covering the story of accused killer Bryan Kohberger quite a bit, of course. He’s the 29-year-old former criminology PhD student accused of slaughtering four U of I students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — at the house they shared in the very early hours of November 13, 2022. He was arrested weeks after the murders in Pennsylvania after driving cross-country with his dad. And now, he is in jail back in Idaho and awaiting his trial on the multiple murder charges.

In the meantime, journalist Howard Blum has been busy at work on the case. The writer has a new book coming out next week called When The Night Comes Falling: A Requiem For The Idaho Student Murders. In it, Blum makes at least two shocking claims that might shed completely new light on this case. For one, Blum’s theory is that Kohberger specifically wanted to kill Mogen. The writer claimed in a new interview with ABC News that the alleged killer bypassed two other bedrooms in the house and went directly to Mogen’s room right after he broke in:

“I think Maddie was his target. If he was just on a killing spree, it would have been natural, instinctive, to go to one of those doors. Instead he goes up this narrow staircase and he turns directly into Maddie’s room.”

Interesting, right? Well, we’ve already heard a little bit about this theory. As you may recall, very early on in the aftermath of the murders, Kaylee’s father Steve Goncalves came out with the revelation that his daughter’s wounds were significantly more intense than any of the other victims — thereby hypothesizing that Kaylee was the intended target. But days after that, NewsNation cited law enforcement sources who believed that Mogen — who’d been sleeping in the same room as Kaylee at the time of the attacks — was actually the main target of the murders. Among other reasons, those sources cited alleged evidence of Kohberger tracking Mogen on his phone, including saving some of her social media pictures.

But that all came out more than a year ago! And Blum has been reporting tirelessly on this case ever since for this new book. So, even though the theory on Mogen is already out there, it’ll be interesting to see if the author has been able to come up with much more concrete insight into that than what is publicly known.

That’s far from the only noteworthy thing in Blum’s book, though. In fact, this second tidbit is even more unsettling. Also in his ABC News interview, Blum asserts that Kohberger’s relatives were highly suspicious that the man might have been involved with the murders in the weeks after they were committed, and before his arrest at the family home in Pennsylvania on December 30! Whoa!

Blum said to ABC News that Kohberger’s father Michael was supposedly “on edge” while he and his accused son drove from Washington to Pennsylvania that December. Blum said:

“[Michael] has been reading the headlines — he knows that four students were killed 12 miles from his son’s house. He knows what a troubled son he has.”

Jeez… Imagine taking that long cross-country drive with your son, all alone in the car, and thinking that the whole time…

Worse still, at one point, one of Kohberger’s sisters apparently confronted their father about the possibility that Bryan might have been involved in the murders because she was also worried that he might have done it!! But according to Blum, when pressed, the family patriarch refused to question his son:

“He can’t confront it.”

Seriously, that is SO f**king creepy. As we mentioned, Kohberger is currently in jail in Latah County, Idaho and awaiting trial. Blum’s book will be released next Tuesday. Reactions?

