Benji Madden Shares Loving Tribute To Cameron Diaz For Her Birthday: 'You Are Beautiful In All Ways'

Any day is a good day to celebrate Cameron Diaz — but Benji Madden made her birthday extra special.

The married couple keeps their relationship relatively private, but musician has been known to share gushing praises of his wife to Instagram over the seven years they’ve been together. More recently, they’ve also become parents (welcoming daughter Raddix Madden in January 2020), which has appropriately added a whole new dimension of love and gratitude to Benji’s IG tributes.

In celebration of the actress’s 49th birthday on Monday, the Good Charlotte guitarist shared a snippet of a painting to the ‘gram, accompanied by the caption:

“Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz.”

Awwww! So sweet.

The Madden brothers came out in full support for the birthday girl, with Nicole Richie’s man Joel Madden commenting:

“ The best @camerondiaz.”

While older brother Josh Madden agreed:

“Brightest loveliest light @camerondiaz.”

Previously, the rocker had commemorated Mother’s Day in similar fashion, sharing another painting and writing:

“My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy- thank you for all you do “

For the record, it sounds like the 42-year-old’s intense devotion to his lady is totally reciprocated. In a recent conversation with Kevin Hart, The Holiday star spoke about retiring from acting and devoting her time to her loved ones. She reflected:

“Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

And back in April 2020, she told makeup artist Gucci Westman:

“I love being married. The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that.”

She added:

“He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

Awww. We love to hear how besotted Benji and Cameron are with each other. And we’re glad that Benji knows how lucky he is to have her! Happy belated, Cameron!

