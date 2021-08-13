Cameron Diaz Opens Up To Kevin Hart About Why She Walked Away From Fame: 'I Don't Have What It Takes'

Cameron Diaz is getting remarkably real about her personal decision to walk away from a lucrative on-screen career and focus on things far more important in life!

The 48-year-old star joined Kevin Hart for a sit-down on his Peacock-based digital talk show, Hart to Heart, on Thursday. And even though she’s not actively working in the industry any more, she seems happy, healthy, and at a great place in life!

The conversation almost immediately turned to that, in fact, as the 42-year-old comedian and movie star opened things with a question that got right down to the heart of the matter:

“Why did Cameron Diaz step away from the world of acting? What is it that motivated you to stop?”

Diaz, who is married to Good Charlotte band member Benji Madden, had a surprisingly simple answer:

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, [other parts of your life] sort of have to be handed off to other people. [By age 40] there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing.”

Interesting!

Diaz, who also shares 1-and-a-half year old daughter Raddix with the musician, simply felt that there were more significant things to do with her time and better ways to live life if she were to transition out of Hollywood and into motherhood. Sounding like she has absolutely no regrets about anything, the former A-lister added:

“It’s fun to do, I love it. I love acting. But for me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. I feel whole.”

Makes sense!

And it also makes sense that after she finally did step back from acting, the There’s Something About Mary alum finally had time “for all those things I didn’t have time for before,” as she told Hart. Enter: marriage, family, and a great private life!

Ultimately, it sounds like Diaz is in a great place — and has been for a long time now.

She summed it up to Kevin, explaining:

“Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

Very mature! And very enviable — what a great position to be in!

Here’s the full interview (below):

