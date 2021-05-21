Drew Barrymore Accidentally Sent A 'Racy' Video Meant For Cameron Diaz To A Teenager

Everyone makes mistakes, but this one could have landed Drew Barrymore in serious hot water!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host revealed she once accidentally sent a “racy” video of herself getting dressed to a 16-year-old boy that was meant to go to her bestie Cameron Diaz.

The revelation came when the actress was interviewing guests (and besties) Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, along with co-host Ross Mathews. Drew explained that she intended to send the clip to her “best friend” and Charlie’s Angels co-star, but mistakenly sent it to someone else, sharing:

“I sent it, turns out, to a sixteen-year-old boy named Matthew. Anyway, long story.”

Yikes!

Related: Sara Gilbert Reveals First Girl Kiss Was With Drew!

The 50 First Dates star was quick to note the video wasn’t “sexy,” as she and Diaz are the kinds of besties who’ve seen every side of each other. She added:

“And I’m only getting dressed and not being sexy… it’s because I was trying to multitask and she’s my best friend and we get dressed in front of each other all the time.”

The star recalled:

“He then wrote me back and was like, ‘I have your video but I promise I won’t like, put it out anywhere.’ …Thank God for Matthew for being such a kind young gentleman not to put it out there in the world.”

Oof. Check out the clip (below) for more.

For those who don’t know, Cameron and Drew go back WAY before their Charlie’s Angels days. They actually met over 30 years ago went Barrymore was working at an El Lay coffee shop and served Diaz, who was working as a model at the time.

Speaking to Popsugar in March, the Scream actress said of their friendship:

“I always loved living life next to her because neither of us ever got lost in the Hollywood bulls**t. We just wanted to live our lives. I think we had always remembered what was important and our friendships and our group of girlfriends that are very close-knit.”

Friendships are super important — but it’s also important to make sure you don’t accidentally send questionable videos of yourself to teens, so hopefully Drew’s learned her lesson!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]