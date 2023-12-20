Cameron Diaz Wants To ‘Normalize’ Couples Having ‘Separate Bedrooms’!

Cameron Diaz needs space.

On Tuesday, the Charlie’s Angels actress stopped by Molly Sims and Emese Gormley’s Lipstick on the Rim podcast with her Avaline Wine business partner Katherine Power, and the women definitely related over one thing: the struggles of sharing space with their partners!

After discussing snoring and getting annoyed with your significant others, Cameron made a controversial contribution to the conversation:

“We should normalize, like, separate bedrooms.”

She continued:

“To me, I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room, you go sleep in your room. I’m fine.”

We think it’s safe to see she appreciates her undisturbed beauty sleep! Lolz! Of course, not all of us can afford a house big enough for all that… but yeah…

The Shrek voice actress didn’t forget about having a shared space to “convene in” for intimate moments, though… She added:

“And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for, you know, our relations.”

It was at that point the podcasters joked The Mask star’s take was going to make for a “bad headline,” to which Cam responded, “I’ve already said it!”

Ha!

However, she then clarified that was an outdated train of thought, as she’s now in a “wonderful” marriage with husband Benji Madden. She explained:

“By the way, I don’t feel that way now because my husband is so wonderful. I said that before I got married.”

Whether she really meant it or not, everyone needs their own space sometimes, and there definitely ain’t nothing wrong with that!

Cameron and Benji have been married since 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2020.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would YOU ever want your own separate bedroom away from your partner? Let us know down in the comments!

