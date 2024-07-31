Got A Tip?

Soap Star Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa Break Up After 22 Years

It’s a sad day for General Hospital fans.

Cameron Mathison, who plays Drew Cain on the daytime TV staple, and his wife Vanessa Mathison have called it quits after over two decades of marriage. The couple made a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday, featuring a carousel of loving photos which seem to show they’re on good terms. In the statement, they wrote:

“After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.”

Twenty-two years!! So much time together… We can’t imagine that was an easy decision.

The post went on to ask for privacy, and assure they’re putting their children — 21-year-old Lucas and 18-year-old Leila — first through everything:

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

See the full post (below):

Sad! We wish the best for the whole family moving forward. Reactions to this shocking news, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Jul 31, 2024 16:10pm PDT

