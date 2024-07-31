Reese Witherspoon Finally Moving On 1 Year After Divorce! Meet Her New Rumored Guy…

It looks like Reese Witherspoon has a new man!

A year after America’s sweetheart and her now-ex-husband Jim Toth settled their divorce, Reese’s single girl era has (possibly) come to an end! In photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the Legally Blonde star can be seen out and about in New York City with a new silver fox! He’s been identified as German private equity financier Oliver Haarmann!

In the photos, Reese is wearing a sleek black dress with a matching sweater gently draping over her shoulders. The 56-year-old looks equally as sharp in a white button down shirt and blue slacks as the two lock eyes in conversation. See (below):

The outlet reports the two then got into an SUV to head off on a dinner date, but it’s unclear exactly how serious they are at this point in time. But it isn’t a first date!

This actually marks the second time this pairing have been seen together in the Big Apple, as they were reportedly spotted arriving at a heliport before making their way to an apartment complex on Sunday. Since divorcing Jim, Reese has been linked to a couple different bachelors… Most notably including Kevin Costner — though her rep vehemently denied that one.

