Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Billionaire Claims To Have Fathered 100 CHILDREN Worldwide! Reese Witherspoon Finally Moving On 1 Year After Divorce! Meet Her New Rumored Guy… Meghan Markle's Netflix Show Has A Launch Date -- Sort Of -- But There's Still One HUGE Unanswered Question! Whoa! Andy Cohen Confirms RHONJ Is Getting A Reboot -- Who's Getting The Ax?! Surprise! Tish & Noah Cyrus Step Out In Public TOGETHER For First Time In 3 YEARS Amid Dominic Purcell Drama! Cardi B BLASTS Rumors Her & Offset’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is In Foreclosure Hailey & Justin Bieber's Marriage Works Because He Can Trust Her -- And Few Others In 'Cutthroat' Showbiz Britney Spears Says Someone Tried To Sell Her House Out From Under Her! This Is Too Good To Be True - But It's Real!! Titanic Child Star Reveals Just How Much He's Made From Movie In 27 Years When It Rains It Pours -- Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Just Got Hit With A Tax Lien! Christina Hall ‘Ready To Fight’ Ex Josh In Nasty Divorce Battle As She Feels ‘She Has Been Wronged’!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Finally Moving On 1 Year After Divorce! Meet Her New Rumored Guy…

Reese Witherspoon Finally Moving On 1 Year After Divorce! Meet Her New Rumored Guy…

It looks like Reese Witherspoon has a new man!

A year after America’s sweetheart and her now-ex-husband Jim Toth settled their divorce, Reese’s single girl era has (possibly) come to an end! In photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the Legally Blonde star can be seen out and about in New York City with a new silver fox! He’s been identified as German private equity financier Oliver Haarmann!

Related: Jennifer Lopez Goes Into Loving Single Mom Mode After Ben Affleck Takes Huge Divorce Step!

In the photos, Reese is wearing a sleek black dress with a matching sweater gently draping over her shoulders. The 56-year-old looks equally as sharp in a white button down shirt and blue slacks as the two lock eyes in conversation. See (below):

The outlet reports the two then got into an SUV to head off on a dinner date, but it’s unclear exactly how serious they are at this point in time. But it isn’t a first date!

This actually marks the second time this pairing have been seen together in the Big Apple, as they were reportedly spotted arriving at a heliport before making their way to an apartment complex on Sunday. Since divorcing Jim, Reese has been linked to a couple different bachelors… Most notably including Kevin Costner — though her rep vehemently denied that one.

What do you think of her new man, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 30, 2024 17:00pm PDT

Share This